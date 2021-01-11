SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.54. 1,612,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,928. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97.

