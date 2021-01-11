TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $41.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,756.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,879. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,761.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,599.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

