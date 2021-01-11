TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,198 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,123.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,015.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 500,430 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.