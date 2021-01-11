iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is MA Private Wealth’s 6th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 4.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $17,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after buying an additional 1,193,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,546,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,055,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.84. 500,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.