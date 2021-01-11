The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,477. The stock has a market cap of $292.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

