Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Wabtec by 63.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wabtec by 15.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $3,085,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,772.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,498. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. Wabtec Co. has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAB. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.