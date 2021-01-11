Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.76. 1,114,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,974. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $449.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

