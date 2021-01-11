Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after acquiring an additional 257,662 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.06. 7,143,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,889,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $41.17.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.