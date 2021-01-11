Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $195.28. 7,203,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.41. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.