Metropolis Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,473 shares during the quarter. News makes up approximately 2.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,359.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of News by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of News by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of News by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 394,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NWSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.66. 1,465,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.63. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

