Brio Consultants LLC Sells 718 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period.

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,183 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

