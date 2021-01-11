Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $123.79 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the period. State Street accounts for about 11.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $123,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.