Brio Consultants LLC Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.49. 924,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Shane Brauner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $708,390.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,840,165 shares of company stock valued at $230,166,586.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Schrödinger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

