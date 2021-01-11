Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. TELUS makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,610,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TELUS by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TELUS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 127,221 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. 1,094,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

