Stolper Co Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 311,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,643,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,604,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.36. 1,037,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.