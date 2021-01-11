iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 216.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.85. 38,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,425. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.