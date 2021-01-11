ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $45.36. 10,837,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,326,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

