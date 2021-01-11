Brio Consultants LLC Has $7.86 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average is $176.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

