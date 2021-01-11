Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,064 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.80. 40,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.84. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $96.41.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

