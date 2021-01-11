Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 480 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.