AidCoin (AID) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $150.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. AidCoin has a total market cap of $423,321.03 and approximately $150.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00322757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.93 or 0.03602404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

