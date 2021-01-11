HyperExchange Market Capitalization Tops $426,737.55 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $426,737.55 and $2,111.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00110076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066252 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00261101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.18 or 0.85652777 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

