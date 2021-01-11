Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Express by 68.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in American Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,021. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.