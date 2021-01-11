Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Tops $0.0410 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $150,203.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00109632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00258955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00061464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,629.12 or 0.85650907 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.