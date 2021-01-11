Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,784. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

