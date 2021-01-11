Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVDL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 354,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,350. The firm has a market cap of $397.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

