$0.72 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $11.91. 213,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Duluth by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Duluth by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.