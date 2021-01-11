Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce $9.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.89 million and the highest is $9.10 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 million to $46.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 258,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,622 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genasys by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Genasys by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. 137,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.64. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.