Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Buy

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:BXRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 14,288,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,532. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

