Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

BIPC traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 195,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,692. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

