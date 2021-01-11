Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
BIPC traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 195,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,692. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.