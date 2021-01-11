National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

