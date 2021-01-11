National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAGDF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. 15,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

