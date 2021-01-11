Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. 9,392,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,201,033. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

