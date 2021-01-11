Osisko Gold Royalties’ (OR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.49. 757,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The business’s revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,953,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $8,428,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,569,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

