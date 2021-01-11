SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1,063.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 841,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $86.72.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

