TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.72 on Monday. 2,317,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

