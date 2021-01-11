Parkside Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.14.

Shares of NFLX traded down $11.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $499.10. 3,695,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,073. The company has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.06. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

