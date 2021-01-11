400 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $68.83 on Monday, hitting $811.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,972,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,851,707. The company has a market cap of $768.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,108.07, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

