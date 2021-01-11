Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (DHER)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR: DHER):

1/8/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DHER stock traded up €1.15 ($1.35) on Monday, reaching €135.55 ($159.47). 730,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHERF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHERF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.