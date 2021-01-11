Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (DHER)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR: DHER):

  • 1/8/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/1/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/16/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DHER stock traded up €1.15 ($1.35) on Monday, reaching €135.55 ($159.47). 730,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHERF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHERF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.