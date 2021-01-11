Tri Star Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,468.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.58. 2,219,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,833. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

