Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

NYSE:SHW traded up $6.17 on Monday, hitting $734.94. 259,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $726.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.