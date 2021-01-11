NANJCOIN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $203,666.40 and $3.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00322608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.26 or 0.03702623 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN (CRYPTO:NANJ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

