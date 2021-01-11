Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 436 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.29. 2,189,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,245. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

