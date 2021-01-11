ONOToken (ONOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 198.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. ONOToken has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $766.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ONOToken has traded 151.7% higher against the dollar. One ONOToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00322608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.26 or 0.03702623 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken (ONOT) is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Token Trading

ONOToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONOToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONOToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

