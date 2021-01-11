$466.52 Million in Sales Expected for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) will post $466.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.60 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $522.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parsley Energy.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

PE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $112,455,000 after buying an additional 1,016,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,725,000 after buying an additional 1,269,559 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in Parsley Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,162,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 825,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,887,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 195,378 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 5,857,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,371,480. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsley Energy (PE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.