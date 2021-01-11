ECC Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 81.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. ECC has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $2,788.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 123.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,190.96 or 0.99115806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013676 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046085 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

