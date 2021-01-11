Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). CorMedix reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorMedix.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 10.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CRMD stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 545,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,024. The firm has a market cap of $267.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.