Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.31. 664,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.10. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

