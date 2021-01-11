Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $9.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.96.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. 7,872,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,802. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

