Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,028. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

